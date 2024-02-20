Apple

Technology
February 20, 2024
We still live in Steve Jobs’s brave new world
Forty years ago, Apple unveiled the Macintosh—and computing changed forever 
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Economics
March 03, 2021
RIP PLC: the rise of the ghost corporation
John Kay
From the magazine
Society
January 30, 2019
My parents are preparing each other for solo living. Step one: teach Dad to use a smartphone
Cathy Rentzenbrink
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2019
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball
From the magazine
Economics
September 09, 2016
Apple and international tax justice
Mary Honeyball
Economics
Economics
September 01, 2016
Big question: will Britain benefit from the EU ruling on Apple's taxes?
Prospect Team
Economics
Essays
March 24, 2016
Virtual reality technology is already changing our lives
Tom Chatfield
Essays
Culture
December 10, 2015
Are only poets safe from robots?
Giles Wilkes
From the magazine
Culture
Essays
December 10, 2014
Big ideas of 2015: the internet of things
Josh Lowe
From the magazine
Essays
