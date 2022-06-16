Robots

Society
June 16, 2022
Farming life: Will Robot Tom replace me?
A new arrival on my farm will mark a novel development in the technology of agriculture
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Culture
March 02, 2021
Ishiguro’s AI tale for our times
Miranda France
From the magazine
Robots
February 18, 2020
The Prospect Interview #117: The AI delusion, with Philip Ball
Prospect Team
Interview
November 29, 2018
The Prospect podcast #61—Have computers ruined chess?
Prospect Team
Politics
November 14, 2018
How do we future-proof the British workforce?
Anne Milton
Opinions
November 13, 2018
Driverless cars: when a crash is unavoidable, who should they save?
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Essays
October 18, 2018
Escaping checkmate: why human chess has survived the robot conquest
David Edmonds
From the magazine
Society
August 22, 2018
My daughter is a child of the future—conceived by artificial insemination with the help of an app
Hephzibah Anderson
From the magazine
Economics
July 10, 2017
Will robots spell the end of globalisation?
Finbarr Livesey
