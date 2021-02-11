Islamic State

Islamic State-image
Culture
February 11, 2021
Palmyra and the myth of civilisation
Dividing the world into the civilised and the barbarians is no way to understand Syria’s tragedy
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Islamic State-image
Culture
November 12, 2019
Why do girls join Islamic State?
Kawther Alfasi
From the magazine
Islamic State-image
Politics
November 06, 2019
“For once, we’re united”: How protestors in Lebanon are rejecting sectarianism
Lizzie Porter
Islamic State-image
Internet
January 19, 2018
Listen: Headspace #18—Web of control
Tom Clark
Islamic State topic image
Politics
January 19, 2018
The bureaucracy of Isis
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Politics
Islamic State-image
The bureaucracy of Isis
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Islamic State topic image
World
December 07, 2017
“I want to mourn him but I can’t”: the missing photojournalist and the battle to find him
Steve Bloomfield
World
Islamic State-image
“I want to mourn him but I can’t”: the missing photojournalist and the battle to find him
Steve Bloomfield
Islamic State topic image
Essays
July 20, 2017
Why playing for pity in the face of Islamic State's atrocities is counter-productive
Faisal Devji
Essays
Islamic State-image
Why playing for pity in the face of Islamic State's atrocities is counter-productive
Faisal Devji
Islamic State topic image
Politics
June 11, 2017
Is Islamic State really Islamic?
Nabeelah Jaffer
Politics
Islamic State-image
Is Islamic State really Islamic?
Nabeelah Jaffer
Islamic State topic image
World
May 26, 2017
Archbishop Bashar Warda: the man fighting to save Iraq's Christians
Abigail Frymann Rouch
World
Islamic State-image
Archbishop Bashar Warda: the man fighting to save Iraq's Christians
Abigail Frymann Rouch
1 2 3 4 ... 25 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 122
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines