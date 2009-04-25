Islam in Britain

April 25, 2009
Licence to kill
The excitement of jihad attracts bored youths. Governments need to make al Qaeda look dull
Jamie Bartlett
Race
March 01, 2009
The problem with Britain's mosques
Anya Hart Dyke
Identity
October 24, 2008
For God and country
Anshuman A Mondal
Opinions
September 27, 2008
British subjects—not God's
Ed Husain
Essays
August 30, 2008
A Muslim middle way?
Anshuman A Mondal
A Muslim middle way?
Anshuman A Mondal
Opinions
March 28, 2008
Faith in the law
David G Green
Faith in the law
David G Green
Race
February 29, 2008
Sense on sharia
Thom Dyke
Sense on sharia
Thom Dyke
Race
January 20, 2008
The diaspora effect
Shiraz Maher
The diaspora effect
Shiraz Maher
Race
July 27, 2007
Reply Sidique
HA Hellyer
Reply Sidique
HA Hellyer
