Church of England

Church of England-image
Church of England
October 04, 2023
Repair and reconcile? The Church and slavery
From the 17th century the Church of England was complicit in the trade of captive human beings. Now it seeks reconciliation with the communities who suffered. Can this be found?
Jane Shaw
From the magazine
Church of England-image
Lives
October 04, 2023
Clerical life: Do my colleagues think I’m getting stale?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Church of England-image
Lives
September 06, 2023
Clerical life: We all bear the shame of abuse in the Church
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Church of England-image
Lives
May 10, 2023
Clerical life: Last days of the curates
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Church of England topic image
Society
March 01, 2023
Why Charles’s coronation could be a spiritual flop
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
Society
Church of England-image
Why Charles’s coronation could be a spiritual flop
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
Church of England topic image
Society
March 01, 2023
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Society
Church of England-image
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Church of England topic image
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Society
Church of England-image
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Church of England topic image
Politics
October 06, 2022
With the Church of England dying, how much longer can we justify having bishops in the House of Lords?
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
Politics
Church of England-image
With the Church of England dying, how much longer can we justify having bishops in the House of Lords?
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
Church of England topic image
Society
May 10, 2022
Martyn Percy: Why I’m leaving the Church of England
Martyn Percy
Society
Church of England-image
Martyn Percy: Why I’m leaving the Church of England
Martyn Percy
1 2 3 4 ... 6 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 29
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines