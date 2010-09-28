Phillip Blond

David Cameron
September 28, 2010
Why Ed Miliband should own the big society
To defeat the coalition, the new Labour leader needs to reclaim the natural ideological territory of the left
Essays
September 22, 2010
Prospect roundtable: blame it on the baby boomers
Politics
May 11, 2010
Can left-right coalitions really set their differences aside?
Duncan Brown
Essays
April 30, 2010
The Prospect debate: red Tory vs blue Labour
Phillip Blond
Opinions
March 22, 2010
Why Cameron shouldn't lurch to the right
Phillip Blond
Politics
November 26, 2009
Phillip Blond, David Cameron and the Big Society: Just how red will the Tories be?
Politics
Culture
April 29, 2009
Remembering Margaret: David Willetts explains his rejection of Thatcherism
History
February 28, 2009
What is a Red Tory?
David Lindsay
Politics
February 12, 2009
The Red Tory debate: day 4
Brian Semple
