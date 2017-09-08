AC Grayling

Philosophy
September 08, 2017
If I ruled the world? First things first, I'd stop Brexit
Charity begins at home. But my goal would be to create a united, rational world
AC Grayling
Culture
March 24, 2016
Book review: The Age of Genius by AC Grayling
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Opinions
January 21, 2016
Judgement and prejudice: a fine line
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Other
May 20, 2015
Ambitious but not fanciful
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Philosophy
July 17, 2014
Less snap, more judgement
AC Grayling
Philosophy
AC Grayling
November 19, 2013
Free download: Poverty in the UK
Prospect Team
AC Grayling
Opinions
November 14, 2013
AC Grayling: Equal before the law?
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Opinions
Regulars
September 18, 2013
Editorial: You can’t shut out the world
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
Essays
September 18, 2013
Syria: What should we do?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Essays
