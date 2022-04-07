LGBT

Culture
April 07, 2022
Douglas Stuart’s story of love across the sectarian divide
The Booker-winner’s second novel has its moments of romantic spark, but is ultimately let down by its own reticence
David McAllister
From the magazine
Politics
July 07, 2021
Has Hungary crossed the line?
Carl Dolan
Politics
October 15, 2020
The troubling return of British homophobia
Caspar Salmon
Politics
May 21, 2020
We hope Covid-19 will lead to a better world. But those who remember the Aids crisis are less sure
Katharine Swindells
Culture
January 23, 2020
As a teenager, I wish there had been "ordinary" queer couples on TV
Kate Young
Politics
December 13, 2019
This is the worst election for LGBT people in thirty years—but there is still cause for hope
Beth Desmond
Politics
February 26, 2019
For years, gay bars were a vital refuge—but it's time we challenged the idea that LGBT spaces are synonymous with drinking
Beth Desmond
Culture
July 13, 2018
Wilde about Paris: the sex, drink and liberation of Oscar Wilde's “lost” years
Alex Dean
World
September 26, 2017
"I would have them shot": how a resurgence of homophobia threatens Brazil's LGBT community
Julia Blunck
