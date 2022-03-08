Gender Equality

Log in
March 08, 2022
Sexual harassment at the gym is still a problem. Just ask every woman you know
Campaigners have sought to change the perception of gyms as male-dominated spaces—but that hasn’t stopped men from making women feel unwelcome
Liz Connor
Society
September 24, 2021
Until women can walk safely at night, there is no equality
Sarah Collins
Politics
July 21, 2020
The government's botched response to Covid-19 will set women back decades—and shows the need for more female leaders
Zainab Asunramu
Feminism
June 30, 2020
The Prospect Interview #136: Working motherhood, with Emma Lundin
Prospect Team
Politics
July 05, 2017
"All of a sudden it matters": facing up to Canada's 1,200 missing women
Tamara Micner
Politics
Politics
June 29, 2017
The government's u-turn on abortion is welcome—but it's not enough
Sian Norris
Politics
Politics
June 14, 2017
Women's bodies are under threat—so why don't they get the same attention as gay rights?
Sian Norris
Politics
Politics
February 27, 2017
Civil partnerships: It's time for straight equality
Peter Tatchell
Politics
Politics
February 22, 2017
The Church of England has reached a turning point on gay marriage
Linda Woodhead
Politics
