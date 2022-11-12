Ethics

Politics
November 12, 2022
Why Rishi Sunak must appoint an independent ethics adviser—now
The Suella Braverman and Gavin Williamson scandals show the standards problems of recent years aren’t going away
Jack Pannell
People
November 03, 2022
Kieran Setiya: The modern self-help manifesto is intrinsically selfish
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
Philosophy
May 12, 2022
The thorny ethics of dealing with dictators
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Politics
November 05, 2021
Despite the Paterson case, our MPs are less dishonest than we assume
Peter Kellner
Culture
November 02, 2021
Boo to the Boo-Hurrahs: how four Oxford women transformed philosophy
Peter Salmon
From the magazine
Politics
September 30, 2021
William Shawcross will need a firm hand to fix the public appointments system
Grant Dalton
Economics
August 23, 2021
We should all be ethical consumers—but unthinking zealotry helps no one
Julian Baggini
Society
July 10, 2021
The duel: should we ban meat?
Peter Singer, Cal Flyn
From the magazine
Culture
December 05, 2020
The search for the secular Jesus
Nick Spencer
