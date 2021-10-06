Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Enlightenment
Culture
October 06, 2021
Spinoza’s God: Einstein believed in it, but what was it?
The Enlightenment thinker was branded a heretic, but his philosophy overflows with subtle religious insights
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Philosophy
May 05, 2021
The Hume paradox: how great philosophy leads to dismal politics
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Philosophy
September 15, 2020
Is the University of Edinburgh right to “cancel” David Hume?
Julian Baggini
Culture
August 15, 2017
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman
From the magazine
Culture
August 17, 2016
Books in brief: The Dream of Enlightenment
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
Books in brief: The Dream of Enlightenment
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
February 19, 2015
Book review: 'The Age of the Crisis of Man: Thought and Fiction in America, 1933–1973' by Mark Greif
Francesca Wade
From the magazine
Culture
Book review: 'The Age of the Crisis of Man: Thought and Fiction in America, 1933–1973' by Mark Greif
Francesca Wade
From the magazine
Culture
December 12, 2013
Failure is seldom fatal
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Culture
Failure is seldom fatal
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Philosophy
May 08, 2013
The edge of reason
Steve Fuller
Philosophy
The edge of reason
Steve Fuller
Culture
January 28, 2011
Prospect recommends: Jonathan Harvey
Ivan Hewett
Culture
Prospect recommends: Jonathan Harvey
Ivan Hewett
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines