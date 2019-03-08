Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
John Kay
Culture
March 08, 2019
The price of everything: what people get wrong about cost-benefit analysis
Far from leading to better results, cost-benefit analysis too often provides a bogus rationale for bad decisions
John Kay
From the magazine
Economics
December 08, 2015
John Kay in discussion with Prospect—how to reform the City
Jay Elwes
Economics
February 20, 2014
Prospect Roundtable - The Kay Review: adviser perspectives
Prospect Team
World
March 20, 2013
A history of division
John Kay
From the magazine
Margaret Thatcher
December 19, 2011
The best of Prospect 2011
Culture
November 23, 2011
Prospect wins at the Foreign Press Association media awards
World
November 03, 2011
Foreign Press Association Media Awards: Prospect writers shortlisted
Regulars
September 21, 2011
Letters
From the magazine
Politics
August 25, 2011
Fred the Shred’s crumbs
