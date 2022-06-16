Log in
Censorship
People
June 16, 2022
Ai Weiwei: the BBC and CNN are ‘very biased’
The artist and activist argues that freedom of expression is under threat in both China and the west
David McAllister
Politics
June 16, 2022
Why the Online Safety Bill threatens free speech
Gavin Millar
From the magazine
Society
May 12, 2022
Don’t just blame lawyers when oligarchs abuse the courts
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Society
April 07, 2022
Whitehall’s clumsy attempts at strengthening free speech on campus
David Willetts
Culture
March 15, 2022
How my book on China and water was censored in China
Philip Ball
Politics
November 24, 2021
Meet Valtònyc, the exiled Spanish rapper reforming Belgium’s free speech laws
Tom Canetti
World
October 15, 2021
The cost of Russia’s media crackdown
Roman Badanin
World
August 28, 2020
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Culture
August 13, 2020
I’m a transwoman who signed the Harper’s letter with JK Rowling. Here’s why
Deirdre Nansen McCloskey
From the magazine
