Politics
December 17, 2020
Is parliament really sovereign?
New legislation forces us to reckon with the central constitutional question
Alex Dean
Politics
December 08, 2020
When judges change their minds
David Neuberger
World
March 02, 2020
Can the UK learn from how Canada appoints its judges?
Paul Daly
Opinions
February 28, 2020
How the myth of judicial activism has taken on a life of its own
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Politics
February 18, 2020
The alarming record of the new attorney general
Jake Richards
Human Rights
February 11, 2020
Legal special: Judicial review in Boris Johnson’s Britain, with the Better Human podcast
Prospect Team
Politics
December 14, 2019
How cowed judges could let Boris Johnson break the law
Jolyon Maugham
Politics
January 27, 2019
Want to solve the crisis in courts? Allow magistrates to work past 70
Ros Altmann
Opinions
December 06, 2018
David Neuberger on the fundamental importance of the rule of law
David Neuberger
