Culture
January 22, 2021
My rights, your wrongs: Nigel Biggar’s flawed attack on ‘human rights fundamentalism’
A new book’s attempt to critique the philosophy of human rights—and the “progressive zeal” of the judges who uphold them—ultimately fails to convince, says the former president of the Supreme Court
Brenda Hale
From the magazine
Politics
November 04, 2020
The urgency of renewed UK commitment to human rights
Dimitrios Giannoulopoulos
Politics
March 04, 2020
The next target in the project to “take back control”? Strasbourg and the Human Rights Act
Dimitrios Giannoulopoulos
Politics
December 05, 2019
The sinister threat to human rights buried in the Conservative manifesto
Hannah Copeland
Essays
July 12, 2019
Helena Kennedy vs Jonathan Sumption: Are our human rights laws working?
H Kennedy and J Sumption
From the magazine
Essays
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Politics
October 05, 2015
Conservative Party Conference: Britain's world view is narrowing
Josh Lowe
Philosophy
September 17, 2015
Christian human rights: a conversation with Samuel Moyn
Jonathan Derbyshire
Politics
August 20, 2015
Why we'll be hurt if we scrap the Human Rights Act
Prospect Team
