June 14, 2023
Ukraine’s war of the words
Throughout centuries of imperial and Soviet history, the Ukrainian language was denigrated as something “less” than Russian. After Putin’s invasion, that tide is rapidly turning
Jen Stout
From the magazine
Languages
March 17, 2020
The Prospect Interview #121: Britain’s language learning crisis explained
Prospect Team
Politics
January 13, 2020
Modern foreign languages are not in crisis. It’s worse than that
Megan Bowler, Nick Hillman
Opinions
May 08, 2019
Diversity, discomfort and my lament for a lost London
Tom Smail
From the magazine
Regulars
September 17, 2018
Speed data: how language learning fell off a cliff
Alex Dean
From the magazine
From the magazine
Scotland
July 04, 2018
The Prospect podcast #40—Why everyone should learn a dying language
Prospect Team
Culture
October 11, 2017
Is language innate? A new book argues otherwise
Adrian Woolfson
From the magazine
From the magazine
Politics
August 24, 2017
Just what “global Britain” needs—a crisis in language learning
Teresa Tinsley
Society
November 03, 2016
Attempting to learn German
Richard Dawkins
