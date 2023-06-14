Languages

Europe
June 14, 2023
Ukraine’s war of the words
Throughout centuries of imperial and Soviet history, the Ukrainian language was denigrated as something “less” than Russian. After Putin’s invasion, that tide is rapidly turning
Jen Stout
From the magazine
From the magazine
From the magazine
Regulars
From the magazine
Scotland
From the magazine
Culture
Politics
Society
