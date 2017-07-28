Tax Credits

Politics
July 28, 2017
This is why Labour is fighting the extension of the two-child tax credit cap
A combination of Government austerity and incompetence risk criminalising survivors of rape in Northern Ireland
Debbie Abrahams
Economics
November 23, 2015
Autumn Statement: George Osborne should defer the surplus, and make pensioners pay
George Magnus
Politics
November 12, 2015
Duel: Should the government rethink its policy on tax credits?
Kate Andrews, Ken Clarke
From the magazine
Politics
October 28, 2015
Tax credits: The House of Lords is broken
Patrick Diamond
Economics
October 27, 2015
Fall in UK GDP poses extra challenge for Osborne
Vicky Pryce
Economics
Fall in UK GDP poses extra challenge for Osborne
Vicky Pryce
Culture
October 22, 2015
The power of political tears
Thomas Dixon
Culture
The power of political tears
Thomas Dixon
Politics
October 19, 2015
Why tax credit cuts could boost Conservative support
Peter Kellner
Politics
Why tax credit cuts could boost Conservative support
Peter Kellner
Politics
July 07, 2015
Budget 2015: Four myths debunked
Josh Lowe
Politics
Budget 2015: Four myths debunked
Josh Lowe
Columns
September 22, 2010
Economy class: finding a narrative
Tim Leunig
Columns
Economy class: finding a narrative
Tim Leunig
