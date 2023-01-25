Spending

Politics
January 25, 2023
How the NHS crisis epitomises everything wrong with the UK’s political system
Public services are in decline because the government refuses to level with voters about what’s necessary
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
October 28, 2021
This week's Budget had one clear aim: to pave the way for Prime Minister Sunak
Spending
June 04, 2021
The philosophy underpinning how money works
Ben Chu
From the magazine
Economics
May 03, 2021
Does government debt matter any more?
Philip Coggan
From the magazine
Economics
December 12, 2020
As vaccines come into view, here's what you need to know about investing in biotech
Andy Davis
From the magazine
Economics
November 27, 2020
How to restore economic confidence
Rory Macqueen
Economics
November 25, 2020
Rishi versus Boris: There may be trouble ahead
Paul Wallace
Economics
November 24, 2020
The one fact that should inform Sunak’s Spending Review more than any other
Anita Charlesworth
Economics
October 30, 2020
Could mass retirement prove to be a short-lived and unrepeated 20th-century phenomenon?
Norma Cohen
