Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
European Central Bank
Economics
May 15, 2020
What does an extraordinary intervention by German judges mean for Europe’s monetary union?
Could the German constitutional court’s ruling on the policies of the European Central Bank prove the death knell for European integration?
Paul Wallace
World
July 04, 2019
The immense geopolitical challenges facing the EU’s next leaders
Zoe Alipranti
Economics
July 03, 2019
Christine Lagarde appointment: EU leaders have sent a powerful signal about the future of the eurozone
Paul Wallace
Economics
May 31, 2019
Why the next president of the European Central Bank is an appointment to watch
Vicky Pryce
Economics
January 05, 2019
A currency punching below its weight
Paul Wallace
Economics
A currency punching below its weight
Paul Wallace
Economics
November 16, 2018
The eurozone is having an identity crisis and Italy will bear the brunt
Ashoka Mody
Economics
The eurozone is having an identity crisis and Italy will bear the brunt
Ashoka Mody
Economics
October 31, 2017
Mario Draghi has made the right call for the eurozone
Vicky Pryce
Economics
Mario Draghi has made the right call for the eurozone
Vicky Pryce
Economics
March 10, 2016
Is the ECB's arsenal now bare?
George Magnus
Economics
Is the ECB's arsenal now bare?
George Magnus
Essays
December 10, 2015
The big ideas of 2016: pick-and-mix Europe
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Essays
The big ideas of 2016: pick-and-mix Europe
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines