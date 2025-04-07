Wes Streeting will vote against assisted dying

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

8th April

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has confirmed he’ll vote against the assisted dying bill when it returns to the Commons—but says he wants to ensure that, if it does pass, it’s workable in practice.

In a wide-ranging interview on the Today programme, Nick Robinson put the question to Streeting. It was one of those genially combative exchanges that could serve as a masterclass in political interviewing—two of the best in the business, sparring at the top of their game, especially over Trump and tariffs. For me, the swordplay was more compelling than the substance. But here’s what was actually said when Robinson pressed Streeting on the delay to implementation—a change many of Kim Leadbeater’s allies believe could fatally hobble the bill.

Nick Robinson: it might not happen now till 2029—assisted dying. Is that a reflection of your anxieties? Has she responded to your concerns, or do you still have concerns about the burden being borne out in service?

Wes Streeting: Well, I think what Kim has done is extremely helpful, because the way in which the government has approached this bill as it’s been going through—because the government as a whole is neutral on the question—is to seek to work with Kim and MPs who are both supporting the bill overall or opposing the bill overall, to make sure that whatever our own views on the merits of the bill itself, that the bill is workable. So that if MPs and peers choose to pass the assisted dying bill into law, that it is a workable law.

NR: Will you be voting for it?

WS: No, I won’t be voting for it, but I welcome the constructive approach that Kim Leadbeater has taken, because—

NR: Because you still have worries ?

WS: You know, my position on this is clear. Other colleagues in the government, including in my own departments, take a different view. That’s fine. It’s a free vote, and it will remain so as this bill goes through. But the government as a whole has sought to be constructive to make sure the bill—as decided by parliament—is workable. And I really welcome the constructive approach that Kim Leadbeater has taken through this process, working closely with ministers, my department, the Ministry of Justice, to make sure that the bill that she wants to see in law is workable in practice. I think that is the right approach for her to take, and for supporters of the bill to take—even if I might respectfully disagree with them on the merits of the bill overall.

NR: Health secretary, thank you for joining us.

7th April

The BBC’s medical editor Fergus Walsh has made two extraordinary films about assisted dying in North America—both well worth watching. Although they are as neutral and balanced as you would expect, the central person in both is someone who has chosen to die.

In California, 80-year-old Wayne Hawkins invites the cameras in as he takes the lethal dose. Thirty-five minutes later he is pronounced dead. I feel anxious about being a witness to this moment, sitting at home in front my laptop, worried that I will feel voyeuristic and ethically uncomfortable, but that isn’t the case. It is profoundly moving, and sad, but the sadness lessened because it is what he, his wife and his children wanted. Seeing him take the liquid that kills him somehow demystifies the process—and I find it hard to see how anyone could object to his choice.

The Canadian example is just as moving, but far more contentious—and even if Leadbeater’s bill does eventually become law in England and Wales, it would not be allowed here. That is because 39-year-old April Hubbard, far from having only six months to live, could go on for 40 years. She is not terminally ill. But she was born with Spina bifida and tells Fergus: “My suffering and pain are increasing and I don’t have the quality of life anymore that makes me happy and fulfilled.” Every time she moves or breathes, she says it feels like the tissues from the base of her spine “are being pulled like a rubber band that stretches too far”, and that her lower limbs leave her in agony.

Hubbard is a performance artist and intends to die on stage, in a big bed, surrounded by friends. She says she feels reassured by the knowledge she will have an assisted death. “Without that safety I don’t think I’d have the courage to keep taking the risk of living, and I think I would have made that choice to end it myself, and alone, and without the support of the people I love, long ago, and my fear is that that’s what will happen for many folks around the world.”

Indeed, that is exactly the truth of the situation in the UK even if the assisted dying bill becomes law. A combination of Leadbeater’s own deep pragmatic caution, the fears of disability campaigns amplified by those with religious objections, and cowed MPs more concerned about getting it wrong than getting it right has brought us here. It is a mix that makes for a law that still outrages opponents and is marginally more reassuring for some, but completely useless for others.