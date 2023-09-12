Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Event
Event
September 12, 2023
Watch | Healthcare in a modern age: why we need a National Health Bank with Dame Sally Davies
Advances in medical science promise new leaps forward in human health and longevity — but cutting-edge treatments could prove costly and the NHS may struggle to meet demand
Event
September 12, 2023
Watch | Should we re-freeze the Arctic? Exploring climate repair with Sir David King
Event
September 08, 2023
Listen | Is Britain run by a new out-of-touch elite?
Info
July 19, 2023
The Prospect Summer Party 2023, in pictures
Event
July 18, 2023
Watch | Minister for the Future: How to open up tech monopolies
Event
Watch | Minister for the Future: How to open up tech monopolies
Event
June 21, 2023
Watch: Gutenberg to Facebook: what the printing revolution tells us about the digital world
Event
Watch: Gutenberg to Facebook: what the printing revolution tells us about the digital world
Event
June 15, 2023
Watch | The future of Communication to a Multigenerational Workforce
Event
Watch | The future of Communication to a Multigenerational Workforce
Event
May 13, 2023
Watch | Minister for the Future: the potential of regenerative farming
Event
Watch | Minister for the Future: the potential of regenerative farming
Event
May 10, 2023
Watch | SLAPPS: a threat to liberal democracy?
Event
Watch | SLAPPS: a threat to liberal democracy?
