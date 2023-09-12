Event

Event-image
Event
September 12, 2023
Watch | Healthcare in a modern age: why we need a National Health Bank with Dame Sally Davies
Advances in medical science promise new leaps forward in human health and longevity — but cutting-edge treatments could prove costly and the NHS may struggle to meet demand
Event-image
Event
September 12, 2023
Watch | Should we re-freeze the Arctic? Exploring climate repair with Sir David King
Event-image
Event
September 08, 2023
Listen | Is Britain run by a new out-of-touch elite?
Event-image
Info
July 19, 2023
The Prospect Summer Party 2023, in pictures
Event topic image
Event
July 18, 2023
Watch | Minister for the Future: How to open up tech monopolies
Event
Event-image
Watch | Minister for the Future: How to open up tech monopolies
Event topic image
Event
June 21, 2023
Watch: Gutenberg to Facebook: what the printing revolution tells us about the digital world
Event
Event-image
Watch: Gutenberg to Facebook: what the printing revolution tells us about the digital world
Event topic image
Event
June 15, 2023
Watch | The future of Communication to a Multigenerational Workforce
Event
Event-image
Watch | The future of Communication to a Multigenerational Workforce
Event topic image
Event
May 13, 2023
Watch | Minister for the Future: the potential of regenerative farming
Event
Event-image
Watch | Minister for the Future: the potential of regenerative farming
Event topic image
Event
May 10, 2023
Watch | SLAPPS: a threat to liberal democracy?
Event
Event-image
Watch | SLAPPS: a threat to liberal democracy?
1 2 3 4 ... 8 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 37
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines