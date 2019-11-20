Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
ITV
Politics
November 20, 2019
I helped Gordon Brown prepare for TV debates in 2010. How did the two leaders come out of Tuesday night?
It was a rumbustious political knockabout but neither man came out clearly on top
Theo Bertram
Culture
August 22, 2018
A camp take on Vanity Fair and Angela Carter's strange brilliance—television highlights of September 2018
Lucinda Smyth
From the magazine
Politics
April 02, 2015
Leaders' debate: Will Ed Miliband show his tough side?
Peter Kellner
Culture
October 31, 2013
The World at War at 40
David Herman
Columns
September 22, 2010
Number cruncher: a matter of trust
Peter Kellner
Culture
May 25, 2010
Smallscreen: the TV election
Politics
April 16, 2010
Living an augmented election
ITV
April 16, 2010
Not a historic debate
Alastair Harper
Politics
April 16, 2010
Five thoughts on the debate
