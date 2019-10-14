Log in
Hollywood
Culture
October 14, 2019
Richard Ayoade versus Hollywood
Who will win? Probably Hollywood
Sameer Rahim
Culture
August 16, 2019
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: if this is Tarantino's swansong, it's a beautiful note to go out on
Lucinda Smyth
Politics
November 04, 2017
Everyone knew Hollywood had a problem—but the soul searching isn't over yet
Caspar Salmon
Essays
December 14, 2016
McDonald's: outposts in a cultural empire
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Opinions
August 17, 2016
China's blockbuster love affair
Yuan Ren
From the magazine
From the magazine
Regulars
May 18, 2016
Prospect recommends: The best films this month
Francine Stock
From the magazine
From the magazine
Culture
April 22, 2015
Serious face, centre stage
Clive James
From the magazine
From the magazine
Culture
November 28, 2012
From yellowface to Red Dawn
Thomas Leece
Columns
September 22, 2010
Dr Pangloss: The age of less
