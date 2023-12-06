Log in
December 06, 2023
Let’s hear it for the Scala, a church for perverted cinephiles
The Scala wasn’t just a movie house. It was a hangout, an experience, an entire scene
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
July 21, 2022
Sultry summers on film
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
June 16, 2022
Why cinema is now a country for old people
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
May 22, 2021
Are we seeing the end of the comedy film?
Caspar Salmon
Culture
May 04, 2021
The best films in the UK this summer
Wendy Ide
From the magazine
Culture
The best films in the UK this summer
Wendy Ide
From the magazine
Cinema
May 04, 2021
The battle for Pakistan's cinema
Sanam Maher
From the magazine
Cinema
The battle for Pakistan's cinema
Sanam Maher
From the magazine
Cinema
September 15, 2020
The Prospect Interview #146: Celebrating London on film
Prospect Team
Cinema
The Prospect Interview #146: Celebrating London on film
Prospect Team
Culture
March 03, 2020
The best films in April 2020—the Radioactive story of Marie Curie and Rocks
Wendy Ide
From the magazine
Culture
The best films in April 2020—the Radioactive story of Marie Curie and Rocks
Wendy Ide
From the magazine
Culture
December 23, 2019
How Hollywood took on the Trumping of politics
Ben Flanagan
Culture
How Hollywood took on the Trumping of politics
Ben Flanagan
