Culture
October 16, 2018
Don Quixote and Laura Wade's take on Jane Austen—the best theatre in November 2018
Plus Tony Kushner's Caroline, or Change
Michael Coveney
June 08, 2017
How does Jane Austen speak to today's politics?
Elizabeth Picciuto
November 28, 2016
Wentworth Woodhouse is no Pemberley
Maureen Stiller
June 08, 2016
Love and Friendship: the case for a wicked heroine
Nabeelah Jaffer
April 20, 2016
Book review: Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld
Jane Shilling
March 24, 2016
The way we were: Shakespeare: loved and loathed
Ian Irvine
Jane Austen topic image
Culture
February 09, 2016
Jane Austen at the disco
Sameer Rahim
Jane Austen topic image
Culture
April 30, 2013
The thing's the thing
Hannah Rosefield
Jane Austen topic image
Culture
September 19, 2012
Cult leader
Richard Beck
