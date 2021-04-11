Assad

World
April 11, 2021
Syria’s civil war is 10 years old—but still Bashar al-Assad survives
Assad can claim victory over a shattered nation. But for how long?
David Lesch
Politics
July 17, 2018
Whatever happened to Seymour Hersh?
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
World
April 12, 2018
Assad is the problem—intelligent intervention could help remove him
Sameer Rahim
World
May 12, 2017
A different approach to the Middle East
David Howell
World
April 11, 2017
Trump’s message to Assad
Tim Eaton
Essays
January 16, 2017
Syria's voices of hope
Sameer Rahim
World
December 13, 2016
Looking out over Syria—where no lights shine
Jay Elwes
Essays
November 15, 2016
Spin and death in Raqqa
James Harkin
World
November 03, 2016
Big question: What is Putin’s aim in Aleppo?
Prospect Team
