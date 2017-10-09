Independence

Politics
October 09, 2017
Spain (and Scotland) should remember: a flexible constitution is what keeps the show on the road
Don't knock the British constitution. It always moves on, and allows us to do the same
Adam Tomkins
From the magazine
Politics
June 28, 2017
Nicola Sturgeon faces an uphill battle if she wants to revive IndyRef2
John Curtice
Politics
August 25, 2016
Scotland spends more than it earns—there’s nothing else to it
John McTernan
World
September 11, 2015
Will Catalonia become independent?
Sam Edwards
Politics
June 19, 2015
Why the SNP has been bad for Scotland
Prospect Team
Opinions
November 26, 2014
The National: Scotland's nationalist newspaper is not McPravda
Gerry Hassan
Society
October 17, 2014
How to cook... Catalan cuisine
Prospect Team
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scotland: the result
Prospect Team
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scottish referendum: the view from Northern Ireland
David McKittrick
