Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Norway
Culture
December 08, 2022
A mother and daughter ‘tied together by pain and rage’
The latest novel by the Norwegian author Vigdis Hjorth has been translated into English. It is almost as unsettling as her previous ‘Will and Testament’
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
World
May 06, 2019
The Norway option is the worst Brexit outcome except for all the others
Franklin Dehousse
Politics
April 29, 2019
What critics of the Norway model often get wrong
Stephen Kinnock
World
April 22, 2019
The awkward truth is that a Norway Brexit almost certainly wouldn’t work
Anand Menon
Politics
March 04, 2019
A proper Norway Brexit would answer the essay question, taking us out of the EU and restoring control
George Trefgarne
Politics
January 03, 2019
The Norway option would capture the true essence of Brexit
George Yarrow
Politics
October 30, 2018
Temporary EEA membership is a Brexit distraction
Pawel Swidlicki
Regulars
September 14, 2016
Your Brexit journey planner
Wolfgang Munchau
From the magazine
