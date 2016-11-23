Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Nicolas Sarkozy
World
November 23, 2016
Will François Fillon be France’s next president?
The Republican candidate represents the radicalisation of the mainstream right
Jim Wolfreys
World
July 12, 2016
Britain had no post-Brexit plan—that bewilders the French
Christine Ockrent
World
December 11, 2015
How to beat Marine Le Pen
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
December 10, 2015
Books in brief: the must read books of 2015
Prospect Team
Politics
July 15, 2015
What the Brexit debate means for France
Christine Ockrent
World
February 05, 2015
After Charlie Hebdo, François Hollande needs to stand tall in Europe, too
Jonathan Derbyshire
World
World
June 19, 2013
What's wrong with France?
Christine Ockrent
Economics
March 20, 2012
Energy special: Nuclear non-reaction
Malcolm Grimston
European Crisis
March 20, 2012
Un président socialiste?
