Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
December 01, 2020
The government may soon strike an EU deal. Labour must abstain on it
Active endorsement is out of the question. But to vote against an agreement would be an act of destruction
Jonathan Lis
World
April 03, 2020
The EU needs to counter Italy’s coronavirus-induced Euroscepticism
Luigi Scazzieri
Economics
February 18, 2020
The level playing field will be the defining fight of UK-EU trade negotiations
Jill Rutter
World
February 07, 2020
We have until July to ask Europe for more time. How firm is that deadline?
Alex Dean
Politics
October 18, 2019
Brexit: whatever happens now our country will be different
Philip Allott
Politics
Politics
April 11, 2019
The plain truth is that Britain will probably never leave the European Union—thank goodness
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Politics
April 11, 2019
This is what the latest Brexit extension news could mean for the UK
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
February 07, 2019
The backstop debate goes round and round but there is no waking from this Brexit nightmare
Rafael Behr
Politics
Politics
December 14, 2018
Brexit cannot be saved, but Britain can be
Jonathan Lis
Politics
