World
January 15, 2018
Britain is on its way out of the EU—but is there still hope for West Balkan accession?
Yes—though obstacles of all kinds seem to stand in the way
David Howell
Other
August 04, 2017
This summer, social democracy has found a place in the West Balkans—it's up to Europe to build on it
Denis MacShane
World
July 21, 2015
Listen: should the west defend Ukraine?
Prospect Team
Politics
July 04, 2010
Brussels diary: whither Paddy?
Manneken Pis
Essays
July 03, 2009
The unravelling of the EU
Charles Grant
Opinions
May 03, 2009
The eastern shock
Victor Sebestyen
Columns
April 25, 2009
Letter from Riga
Essays
April 25, 2009
Europe’s last dictatorship
Opinions
April 26, 2008
You broke it, you own it
Misha Glenny
