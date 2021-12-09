Cop26

Politics
December 09, 2021
Verdict on COP26: Politics has failed
It’s time to target the money keeping fossil fuels in business
Bill McKibben
From the magazine
Economics
November 15, 2021
Beyond COP26, a new form of climate diplomacy is needed
Nick Butler
Politics
November 11, 2021
What COP26 has meant for Glasgow
Christopher Silver
Technology
November 11, 2021
The problem with net zero
Eleanor Salter, Teresa Anderson
World
November 03, 2021
The leaders missing from COP26
Andrew Adonis
Environment
October 20, 2021
The Prospect Interview #202: Fiona Harvey on climate diplomacy and COP26
Prospect Team
Politics
October 14, 2021
Will the UK prove it means business at COP26?
Emily Lawford
Politics
October 14, 2021
COP26 is a chance for the UK to showcase its climate credentials
Philip Dunne
Politics
October 13, 2021
Delay is not an option
Caroline Lucas
