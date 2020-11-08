Empire

Empire-image
Regulars
November 08, 2020
The duel: Are empires always bad?
A source of atrocity—or belonging? Two contributors advance opposing positions
Elleke Boehmer and Tom Holland
From the magazine
Empire-image
World
January 07, 2019
The myth of Brexit as imperial nostalgia
Robert Saunders
Empire-image
Essays
October 06, 2017
How imperialism still stops Britain from grasping how it looks to the world
Stuart Ward
From the magazine
Empire-image
Politics
September 22, 2017
Ignore Brexit myths of national decline—Britain's open, diverse culture made it better than ever
Ian Dunt
Empire topic image
World
July 21, 2017
No, the British Empire isn't something to be proud of—in fact, it's still causing harm today
Daniel York Loh
World
Empire-image
No, the British Empire isn't something to be proud of—in fact, it's still causing harm today
Daniel York Loh
Empire topic image
Essays
January 19, 2017
The Anglosphere: new enthusiasm for an old dream
Duncan Bell
From the magazine
Essays
Empire-image
The Anglosphere: new enthusiasm for an old dream
Duncan Bell
From the magazine
Empire topic image
Culture
December 14, 2016
The Raj delusion
Yasmin Khan
From the magazine
Culture
Empire-image
The Raj delusion
Yasmin Khan
From the magazine
Empire topic image
World
November 13, 2014
Duel: should we return the Elgin marbles?
Dominic Selwood, Vicky Pryce
From the magazine
World
Empire-image
Duel: should we return the Elgin marbles?
Dominic Selwood, Vicky Pryce
From the magazine
Empire topic image
Culture
September 17, 2014
America: The relentless creation of the new
Josef Joffe
From the magazine
Culture
Empire-image
America: The relentless creation of the new
Josef Joffe
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 5 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 23
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines