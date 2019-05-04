Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Mao
Culture
May 04, 2019
Politics with bloodshed: how Maoism changed the world
Mao Zedong inspired millions across the world to follow his revolutionary path—with disastrous results
Isabel Hilton
From the magazine
World
March 26, 2016
China’s future: status quo, reform, or chaos?
Roger Garside
Opinions
March 24, 2016
How did China forget its good manners?
Yuan Ren
From the magazine
Politics
November 25, 2015
Watch: John McDonnell quotes from Mao's little red book in his Autumn Statement response
Josh Lowe
Politics
May 20, 2015
In this month's Prospect: in search of Great Britain
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Politics
In this month's Prospect: in search of Great Britain
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Essays
April 23, 2014
Why do we tolerate poverty?
Amartya Sen
From the magazine
Essays
Why do we tolerate poverty?
Amartya Sen
From the magazine
Essays
November 14, 2013
The three Americas of the Chinese imagination
Yu Hua
From the magazine
Essays
The three Americas of the Chinese imagination
Yu Hua
From the magazine
World
February 20, 2013
Will China curb its proxy?
John Garnaut
From the magazine
World
Will China curb its proxy?
John Garnaut
From the magazine
World
March 20, 2012
China diary: Getting away from it
Mark Kitto
From the magazine
World
China diary: Getting away from it
Mark Kitto
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines