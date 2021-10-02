Log in
Politics
October 02, 2021
Planning reform is tearing the Tories apart. But the system is fixable
Rather than top-down targets, hand power to communities to get homes built
John Kay
Planning
June 06, 2021
We can fix the high street—and this is how
Vidhya Alakeson
From the magazine
Politics
February 18, 2021
The government still hasn’t fixed the cladding crisis. Here’s how it can
Peter Apps
Politics
September 24, 2020
Will the government’s new housebuilding plan really make homes cheaper?
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
December 12, 2019
John Healey interview: Can the Labour Party really deliver a million new affordable homes?
Jay Elwes
Essays
January 31, 2019
The Duel: Has modern architecture ruined Britain?
JS Curl and B Calder
From the magazine
Opinions
January 28, 2019
Mission possible: 300,000 houses every year
Kit Malthouse
From the magazine
Opinions
January 28, 2019
Housing report: beyond bricks and mortar
Tom Clark
From the magazine
