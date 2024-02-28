Housing Crisis

Housing
February 28, 2024
Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
A growing body of research shows that direct money transfers can be transformative in the lives of homeless people—if only society overcomes its decades-long prejudices
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Housing Crisis topic image
Housing
June 16, 2022
The root of the cost-of-living crisis? Unaffordable housing
Sarah Collins
Housing
Housing Crisis topic image
Politics
May 28, 2022
The government has promised to repeal the Vagrancy Act—but its replacement doesn't look much better
Johannes Lenhard
Politics
Housing Crisis topic image
Society
May 12, 2022
Young life: Starting from behind
Serena Smith
From the magazine
Society
Housing Crisis topic image
Housing
November 04, 2021
Policy report: More affordable homes are urgently needed to level up housing
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Housing
Housing Crisis topic image
Politics
February 18, 2021
The pandemic is accelerating the end of cash—and leaving the most vulnerable behind
Zahra Manji
Politics
