April 05, 2023
For better, for worse: George Eliot’s double life
The author, born Mary Ann Evans, didn’t treat marriage lightly—but as a subject for rigorous philosophical and artistic inquiry
Marina Benjamin
Society
March 01, 2023
Clerical life: Why can’t gay couples marry in our parish churches?
Alice Goodman
Politics
November 16, 2021
To be had and to hold: the devastating toll of predatory marriage
Jessica Brown
Society
July 13, 2020
From the #sexban to falling condom sales: What lockdown taught me about being single
Hephzibah Anderson
Society
December 10, 2018
Why I'm glad my parents got a divorce
Hephzibah Anderson
Politics
July 25, 2018
Marriage matters—so let’s make it easier for people like Tini Owens to get divorced
Stephanie Boland
Philosophy
July 02, 2018
Why you should be allowed to "marry" your sister
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
June 05, 2017
Now we live longer lives, here's what we'll need to do differently
Julian Baggini
Regulars
June 15, 2016
If I ruled the world: Alain de Botton
Alain De Botton
