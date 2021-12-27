Log in
Economics
December 27, 2021
Covid has hit our towns and cities. But they will be essential to the recovery
The pandemic poses a long-term threat to our local areas, but we can save them by reimagining them
Martha Lane Fox
Planning
June 06, 2021
We can fix the high street—and this is how
Vidhya Alakeson
From the magazine
Politics
December 23, 2019
Election 2019: A tale of two towns
Tom Clark
Essays
July 15, 2019
All about towns: new report on harnessing hope in Britain’s communities
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Manchester
July 14, 2019
Community problems call for community solutions
Majid Hussain
Manchester
Sponsored
July 13, 2019
Trickle-up economics
Ted Howard
July 11, 2019
How to bridge the divide
Mike Hawking
Economics
July 11, 2019
To help Britain's towns we need a great economic rebalancing
Ben Chu
Politics
July 10, 2019
The real meaning of Brexit
Anand Menon and Matt Bevington
