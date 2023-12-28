Christmas

Christmas-image
Christmas
December 28, 2023
Prospect’s quiz of the year 2023
How closely have you been reading Prospect this year? Take our end-of-year quiz and find out
Christmas
December 27, 2023
The year in Prospect: staff picks of 2023
Prospect Team
Philosophy
December 24, 2023
How to be hopeful this Christmas
Stefan Stern
Regulars
December 28, 2022
The year in Prospect: staff picks of 2022
Prospect Team
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
World
December 20, 2022
The tainted idyll of Bruges’s famous Christmas market
Miranda France
Regulars
December 24, 2021
A year of Prospect: staff picks of 2021
Prospect Team
Society
December 21, 2021
Christmas—the mother of all deadlines
Miranda France
Society
December 09, 2021
Clerical life: In search of baby Jesus
Alice Goodman
