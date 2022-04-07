House of Commons

Why parliament needs urgent reform
The Commons has allowed itself to become a mere rubber stamp of executive action
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
House of Commons-image
Politics
March 19, 2020
How will parliament function in the age of coronavirus?
Hannah White
House of Commons-image
Politics
March 13, 2020
Why MPs must not backtrack on the restoration of parliament
Hannah White
House of Commons-image
Politics
March 03, 2020
The rediscovery of a fascinating parliamentary secret
Mark Collins
House of Commons topic image
Politics
January 30, 2020
New select committee chairs—the winners and losers
Hannah White
Politics
House of Commons-image
House of Commons topic image
Politics
October 16, 2019
The trouble for Johnson: striking a deal with Europe is one thing, winning over MPs quite another
Politics
House of Commons-image
House of Commons topic image
Politics
September 06, 2019
When will there be a general election?
Prospect Team
Politics
House of Commons-image
House of Commons topic image
Politics
September 04, 2019
Commons people: what the row over Rees-Mogg's slouch reveals about our status-obsessed politics
Rik Worth
Politics
House of Commons-image
House of Commons topic image
Politics
February 08, 2019
Legislating for Brexit: can the government get all the Statutory Instruments it needs through parliament by 29th March?
Joel Blackwell and Ruth Fox
Politics
House of Commons-image
