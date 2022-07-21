UKIP

Politics
July 21, 2022
The ground is set for a Nigel Farage comeback
The Conservative Party can boot out its failing leader but it can’t neutralise the threat from the populist right
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
March 11, 2021
Nigel Farage has quit politics. But his impact on the Tories will be long-lasting
Politics
August 15, 2019
Stand down, worried Remainers: Farage has nothing to gain from a deal with Johnson
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
May 14, 2019
What everyone has missed about a no-deal Brexit
Alex Dean
Politics
May 13, 2019
Doctors and lawyers need a license to practise. Why not MPs?
Christopher Grey
Politics
Essays
May 07, 2019
Is Britain ready for a populist prime minister?
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Essays
Culture
November 14, 2018
At the heart of the action
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
Culture
Politics
August 11, 2018
Is Ukip back from the dead?
Tom Quinn
Politics
Politics
June 13, 2018
How Nigel Farage became leader of the Conservative Party
Will Hutton, Andrew Adonis
Politics
