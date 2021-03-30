Socialism

Socialism-image
Culture
March 30, 2021
Keir Starmer desperately needs a philosophy—can Jon Cruddas help?
Despite some good ideas, Jon Cruddas’s new book is marred by his partial take on Corbynism
Andrew Fisher
From the magazine
Socialism-image
Politics
March 13, 2021
The populist delusion
Jon Bloomfield, David Edgar
Socialism-image
Culture
January 28, 2020
Unreliable comrades: writers and the Cold War
DJ Taylor
From the magazine
Socialism-image
Politics
September 18, 2018
John McDonnell, the self-made socialist
Kevin Maguire
From the magazine
Socialism topic image
Essays
October 09, 2017
Rebooting the rank and file: why there's still hope for the unions
Gavin Kelly
From the magazine
Essays
Socialism-image
Rebooting the rank and file: why there's still hope for the unions
Gavin Kelly
From the magazine
Socialism topic image
Other
October 02, 2017
I used to be an unthinking Europhile—then Corbyn’s Labour changed my mind
Robert Maisey
Other
Socialism-image
I used to be an unthinking Europhile—then Corbyn’s Labour changed my mind
Robert Maisey
Socialism topic image
Culture
March 02, 2017
What Orwell discovered in the North
Stephen Ingle
Culture
Socialism-image
What Orwell discovered in the North
Stephen Ingle
Socialism topic image
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: Rebel Crossings by Sheila Rowbotham
Rachel Holmes
From the magazine
Culture
Socialism-image
Books in brief: Rebel Crossings by Sheila Rowbotham
Rachel Holmes
From the magazine
Socialism topic image
World
November 28, 2016
Fidel Castro: it's time the Latin American left found new heroes
Alex Dean, Ezequiel González-Ocantos
World
Socialism-image
Fidel Castro: it's time the Latin American left found new heroes
Alex Dean, Ezequiel González-Ocantos
1 2 3 4 ... 6 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines