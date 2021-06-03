Log in
Referendum
Politics
June 03, 2021
When to call a referendum in Northern Ireland
How the UK government should judge when and whether a majority for Irish unification has emerged
Alan Renwick
World
October 01, 2020
The EU and Switzerland are on a collision course despite the free movement vote
Clare O'Dea
Economics
June 01, 2020
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
Regulars
March 03, 2020
Should we rejoin the EU now?
Will Hutton and Patience Wheatcroft
From the magazine
Politics
January 30, 2020
Brexit day looms. The fight to shape what comes next will be the endeavour of our lives
Jonathan Lis
Politics
January 16, 2020
The dismal state of the Scottish independence debate in Westminster
Kirsty Hughes
Politics
Politics
November 26, 2019
Would a Corbyn minority government mean two further referendums?
Kirsty Hughes
Politics
Politics
November 13, 2019
Hear me out: after the election, Johnson could pivot to a second referendum
Christopher Grey
Politics
Politics
November 08, 2019
Whatever the result in Scotland there is no reason for another independence referendum
Malcolm Rifkind
Politics
