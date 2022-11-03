Regulation

Technology
November 03, 2022
Is social media like a newspaper or a telephone? The answer has big implications
Analogy can help us work out how platforms like Facebook and Twitter should be regulated. But ultimately we need to move to a different kind of platform altogether
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Economics
January 20, 2020
Does Sajid Javid know what he is talking about?
Guy de Jonquières
World
November 14, 2019
The Singapore-on-Thames delusion
Guy de Jonquières
Society
October 15, 2019
No quick fix will solve the obesity crisis
Julian Baggini
Economics
October 09, 2019
No-deal readiness, Lord Cockfield and the British ingenuity behind the EU single market
David Anderson
Economics
Economics
September 09, 2019
Level playing field commitments and another looming Brexit row
George Peretz
Economics
Economics
March 18, 2018
The great Brexit irony: leaving will mean more bureaucracy, not less
Pawel Swidlicki
Economics
Other
September 29, 2017
We've banned cancer cures from being marketed to vulnerable people—so why do we allow psychics to peddle their services?
Felicity Hannah
Other
Politics
September 22, 2017
Maurice Glasman vs Stephanie Lis: Is TfL's Uber ruling a necessary safeguard—or a draconian intervention in the market?
Maurice Glasman, Stephanie Lis
Politics
