Disability

Disability-image
Society
April 20, 2022
We need a new disability rights movement
The treatment of disabled people during Covid shows how much work still needs to be done
Lucy Webster
Disability-image
Politics
March 04, 2021
The government has long failed Britain’s disabled community—and it’s only getting worse with the pandemic
Faith Martin
Disability-image
Film
May 15, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #83: Disability on film, with Tom Shakespeare
Prospect Team
Disability-image
Economics
March 14, 2018
For disabled people, the welfare state no longer functions as a safety net at all
Nathan Hudson-Sharp
Disability topic image
Politics
February 15, 2018
“Untenable human costs”: a new report reveals the shocking cruelty of Britain's disability benefits
Frances Ryan
From the magazine
Politics
Disability-image
“Untenable human costs”: a new report reveals the shocking cruelty of Britain's disability benefits
Frances Ryan
From the magazine
Disability topic image
Politics
January 17, 2018
How a 700-year-old invention could change billions of lives—and unlock $3 trillion worldwide
Jack Straw
Politics
Disability-image
How a 700-year-old invention could change billions of lives—and unlock $3 trillion worldwide
Jack Straw
Disability topic image
Politics
June 02, 2017
The purple vote: why disabled voters are getting behind Corbyn's Labour
Katharine Quarmby
Politics
Disability-image
The purple vote: why disabled voters are getting behind Corbyn's Labour
Katharine Quarmby
Disability topic image
Politics
January 05, 2017
How to improve welfare: the secret lies in "co-production"
Damian Bridgeman
Politics
Disability-image
How to improve welfare: the secret lies in "co-production"
Damian Bridgeman
Disability topic image
Employment and Unions
December 21, 2016
Mind the gap: cutting poverty among disabled people
Stephen Evans
Employment and Unions
Disability-image
Mind the gap: cutting poverty among disabled people
Stephen Evans
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 14
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines