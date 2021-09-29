Party Conference

Politics
September 29, 2021
Starmer’s conference speech: lots of buzzwords, not much substance
The Labour leader’s delivery was better than usual, and his address had poignant moments. But he failed to show real direction for his party
Rachel Shabi
September 23, 2021
Five things my defeat in the West Midlands taught me about the Labour Party
Liam Byrne
September 30, 2020
Boris Johnson’s unexpectedly tricky Conservative Party conference
Paul Wallace
September 24, 2020
Labour has to start telling a story about Britain’s past, present and—more importantly— its future
Gerry Hassan
Housing
October 21, 2019
The evolving role of the landlord
Prospect Team
October 16, 2019
Britain's housing strategy
Prospect Team
October 14, 2019
An independent Scotland in Europe?
Kirsty Hughes
October 11, 2019
How do the political promises for health and social care stack up?
Jennifer Dixon
October 08, 2019
The future of air travel
Prospect Team
