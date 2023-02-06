Prime Minister

Politics
February 06, 2023
Most people would hide away after tanking the economy and their party—but not Liz Truss
Truss’s refusal to take responsibility for her disastrous premiership reflects both her personal boldness and blinkered ideology
Politics
January 09, 2023
It’s time to face facts: Rishi Sunak is just no good
Jonathan Lis
Politics
October 25, 2022
This time it really is over for Johnson
Jonathan Lis
Politics
October 20, 2022
Liz Truss has thrown her party and the country into chaos
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
August 01, 2022
The next prime minister will inherit a crisis. Neither candidate is up for it
Patience Wheatcroft
Politics
July 29, 2022
Deep poverty is soaring. Our next prime minister must urgently tackle it
Katie Schmuecker
Politics
July 26, 2022
Who won last night's Tory leadership debate?
Peter Kellner
Politics
June 01, 2022
Johnson's inevitable demise follows the pattern of political history
Andrew Adonis
Society
March 03, 2022
Clerical life: Finding a home in the church
Alice Goodman
