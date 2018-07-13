Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg-image
Essays
July 13, 2018
Nick Clegg: How we can stop the clock on Brexit and stay in
The former Liberal Democrat leader talks tough on immigration, the Single Market—and how the Brexit timetable could be shifted
Tom Clark and Alex Dean
From the magazine
Nick Clegg-image
Westminster
September 20, 2017
Watch: Nick Clegg speaks to Prospect in his sole appearance at Lib Dem party conference
Prospect Team
Nick Clegg-image
Politics
September 18, 2017
Nick Clegg: Lib Dems must stick in the middle
Tom Clark
Nick Clegg-image
Politics
July 20, 2017
Was Nick Clegg responsible for the rise of Jeremy Corbyn?
Julia Blunck
Nick Clegg topic image
Culture
October 10, 2016
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
From the magazine
Culture
Nick Clegg-image
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
From the magazine
Nick Clegg topic image
Politics
June 13, 2016
Is there hope yet for the Lib Dems?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Nick Clegg-image
Is there hope yet for the Lib Dems?
Peter Kellner
Nick Clegg topic image
Politics
August 27, 2015
Who's been made a peer? Full honours list
Prospect Team
Politics
Nick Clegg-image
Who's been made a peer? Full honours list
Prospect Team
Nick Clegg topic image
Society
August 11, 2015
What we should really be saying about tuition fees
Lucy Webster
Society
Nick Clegg-image
What we should really be saying about tuition fees
Lucy Webster
Nick Clegg topic image
Politics
July 29, 2015
Daily Briefing: The best of today's papers
Prospect Team
Politics
Nick Clegg-image
Daily Briefing: The best of today's papers
Prospect Team
1 2 3 4 ... 27 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 135
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines