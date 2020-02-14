Jo Swinson

Jo Swinson-image
Politics
February 14, 2020
What Keir Starmer can learn from the failure of Jo Swinson
The former Lib Dem leader shows what happens when seemingly safe bets go wrong. Starmer can avoid this fate—if he’s careful
Peter Chappell
Jo Swinson topic image
Politics
November 12, 2019
The lesson of history? If the forces of Remain don't get their act together, they could be wiped out
Tom Clark
Jo Swinson topic image
Politics
September 16, 2019
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
Jo Swinson topic image
Politics
September 13, 2019
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Jo Swinson topic image
Politics
August 02, 2019
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
Jo Swinson topic image
Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
John Curtice
