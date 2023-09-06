Log in
Liberal Democrats
Politics
September 06, 2023
Are the Lib Dems back in the game?
Ed Davey’s party may be on the cusp of recovery, but they need to work out exactly what they stand for
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
July 19, 2023
What will this week’s byelections mean for the next general election?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
May 17, 2023
The Conservative party is the real coalition of chaos
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 11, 2023
Can the Liberal Democrats find a route back to relevance?
Peter Kellner
Politics
February 28, 2023
The row over Kate Forbes shows we need to reset our idea of a liberal society
Tim Farron
Society
January 03, 2023
2023 is the year of anti-nihilism
Róisín Lanigan
Politics
August 24, 2022
The case for a Lib-Lab pact
Andrew Adonis
Politics
May 04, 2022
What success in Thursday’s local elections looks like for each party
Peter Kellner
Politics
January 04, 2022
Can a progressive alliance ever win in the UK?
Peter Kellner
